Caterers turn to family meals after pandemic slowdown

LeanBack has offered such things as ribs or fried chicken — accompanied by two sides, which may include baked beans, collard greens or mac ’n’ cheese.

Both businesses offer customers meals for two or four. Prices vary, but meals for two often start around $20 and meals for four around $40.

“The servings are generous, so we often get another meal out of it,” said Philip Payne, who was picking up baked chicken from Delicious by Shereen the other week. “The hummus and her desserts are fabulous. And we like that it’s something different from what we would cook at home.”

“I’m a working mom, so it’s nice to have a night off,” said Kara Yates as she picked up her meal of Middle Eastern baked chicken. “I have two small kids, and I like that this is broadening our palate and teaching us about a new culture. And it’s for a good cause.”

Both Faison and Abdelfattah said that catering jobs are slowly but surely starting to come back, and they are grateful for that. But they also plan to keep making family meals, at least for the immediate future.

“I want to do both (catering and family meals),” Abdelfattah said. “We’ve built this great relationship with the community. I get to see my customers and talk with them, and every week we have like 10 more customers, so we don’t want to lose that. It’s been a great experience.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

