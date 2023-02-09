Chick-fil-A will test-market a vegetarian cauliflower sandwich in the Triad and two other markets.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, designed to resemble Chick-fil-A’s famous chicken sandwich is “made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée,” the company said in a statement.

The cauliflower is “marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips,” the company said.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Though the sandwich is vegetarian, it is not vegan. Chick-fil-A said that the recipe incorporates milk and eggs.

The sandwich will be available in Winston-Salem beginning Feb. 13. It also will be test-marketed in Denver and Charleston, S.C.

The company said that customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local Chick-fil-A to find out if their nearby restaurant will be participating in the test.