CAVA opens in former Zoe's Kitchen location on Stratford Road

Winston-Salem diners may liken CAVA's concept to the locally owned Yamas Mediterranean restaurant downtown.

The Winston-Salem CAVA has about 86 seats total, about 50 indoors and 30 on the patio – or about 40 with COVID-19 restrictions. It also offers ordering on its website and through a mobile app for contactless takeout and curbside pickup.

The menu offers four “chef-curated” bowls, though many customers choose the build-your-own options.

The curated bowls include a lentil avocado bowl ($11.95/560 calories), chicken+RightRice ($10.47/690 calories), harissa avocado ($12.95/810 calories) and Greek salad ($9.97/ 540 calories). (RightRice is a protein-rich blend of lentils, chickpeas, green peas and some rice.)

These bowls all include hummus, cucumber and other vegetables.

“We can cater to a lot of diets from vegan to keto – you name it,” DaCosta said. “And we have a lot of gluten-free options.”

For customers who want to build their own, they first choose a base, which can be pita, salad, grains or a combination of grains and greens. Typical bases are $895 to $9.97, but there are smaller bases (for $4.55 to $5.95) as well as a family size that serves up to six people ($45).