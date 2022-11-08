 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrity cake decorating contest this Saturday

The Child Care Resource Center will host a Celebrity Cake Competition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Canvas Cake Studio, 300 Jonestown Road.

The event will feature such celebrities as Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel and State Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, as they decorate cakes donated by Dewey’s Bakery. The cakes then will be sold during the event.

Attendance is free, but registration is requested through Eventbrite.com because space is limited.

There also will be a raffle of a gift certificate for a Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people from Whole Foods Market (valued at $200).

Raffle tickets are $5 or three for $10 and can be purchased at time of registration online.

Child Care Resource Center is a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of child care in the community. For more information, visit childcareresourcecenter.org.

