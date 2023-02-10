Chad Morris realized a dream Feb. 3 with the opening of Chad’s Chai Teahouse at 617 N. Liberty St. downtown.

Morris founded Chad’s Chai in Winston-Salem as a predominantly wholesale company selling chai tea, or tea mixed with such spices as ginger, cardamom and cloves. Chad’s Chai would — and still does — serve brewed tea at his booth at the Cobblestone Farmers Market, but it mostly sold its chai dry-packaged in area stores or coffee shops.

The company has grown over the years to the point that it now can be found in about 60 places. But the opening of Chad’s Chai Teahouse marks the first time that fans can sample the full range of Chad’s Chai teas in a teahouse atmosphere.

“It’s been a dream for a long time,” Morris said. “This always was about community. It started with my neighbors making chai and inviting me and friends over. Then I began making it for groups of my friends. Even now, me and my friends get together on Friday mornings and drink chai and solve the world’s problems.”

The teahouse offers a wide variety teas — and not just chai teas — as well as pastries in a light and airy space in a part of the former Winston-Salem Chronicle building that is anchored by a large oval bar in the center of the room. The retail area features light woods, high ceilings, large windows facing the street and two large skylights.

There's a mix of couches and chairs, bar stools, tables, benches and even low tables with floor seating on cushions in a raised area in the rear. “That’s been the most popular spot,” Morris said.

Morris’ partner Thomas Lees and teahouse manager Micah Brewer said they worked with Marta Mitchell Interiors in designing the new space.

The back half of the space contains a production room for the wholesale business as well as storage and an event space. “We are going to do our own special events as well as rent out the event space,” Lees said.

Events may include a Tea 101 workshop, or “build your tea” class on how to blend teas.

Chad’s Chai Teahouse Address: 617 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Email: chadschai@gmail.com Website: chadschai.com Facebook, Instagram: @chadschai

The shop does not serve a cup of coffee, but the company created two coffee-infused teas to serve — a dirty chai latte and jitterbug (matcha latte with coffee).

Hot teas area available in 12- or 16-ounce cups, or 24- or 36-ounce pots.

Iced teas come in 16- or 20-ounce individual servings, or 44-ounce pitchers.

Tea lattes, chais and matcha are available hot or iced.

The shop also serves single origin gong fu, in which a high proportion of tea is steeped with a small amount of water but steeped several times. “It’s a journey because the tea changes each time,” Lees said.

Chad’s Chai also is planning to get an ABC permit so that it will be able to offer tea-infused wines.

The beverage menu is divided into three sections: classics, seasonals and tea on tap. Classics include a masala latte and London fog (Jamie’s Grey latte infused with vanilla).

Seasonal drinks for winter include Bernie’s mittens (herbal tea latte with honey, maple syrup and bitters), Irish Cream triple stout and dark chocolate matcha latte.

Current iced teas on tap include Peachy Keen with lime and Himalayan black with strawberries.

Hot and iced teas start at $3 for a 12-ounce serving. Pots of hot tea run $5 or $6. And pitchers of iced tea can go up to $9.

The bar features a hot-water faucet with three buttons for three different temperatures. “That’s because different teas do better at different temperatures,” Lees said.

The bar also has eight taps, which use nitrogen to keep the iced teas under pressure and prevent them from oxidizing. Currently, it has four different iced teas on tap. It will add more during the warmer months. It also plans to add nitro tea and matcha seltzers.

Also built into the bar is a pastry display case. All of Chad’s Chais pastries are made in-house by Jae Ave Fiore, whom many people know as the chef/owner of Bootleg Ramen.

The selection features some interesting and creative pastries, often incorporating teas or chai. Offerings to date have included brown sugar chai spice pop tart, rosehip basbousa (semolina muffin), chocolate croissants, Mango achar and vegan cheese Danish. Fiore also has been baking up gluten-free donuts in such flavors as coconut and Earl Grey glaze and chocolate and matcha mochi.

Lees and Morris said they looked long and hard to find a pastry chef, and it just happened that they ended up with vegan pastries because they liked working with Fiore.

“It really was happenstance,” Lees said. “But Chad can’t have dairy. And I’m a vegetarian. And Jae’s pastries are so good. That there’s no butter in these is amazing.”