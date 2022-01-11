Chad's Chai to open retail store downtown this spring

Chad’s Chai, a longtime local purveyor of chai and other teas, is planning to open its own retail space this spring.

Chad’s Chai Tea House will be going into a 3,600-square-foot space in the former Winston-Salem Chronicle building at 617 N. Liberty St., between Tattoo Revival and Bark Avenue Boutique + Bakery.

Chad Morris started Chad’s Chai back in 2006 to introduce Indian-style tea to Winston-Salem. Now, with partner Thomas Lees, Chad’s Chai has grown into a significant wholesale business, selling not only chai but also other teas.

Lees said that the company will continue to sell at Cobblestone Farmers Market as well as the dozens of retail shops its tea is currently offered in Winston-Salem. “But we have been looking for our own space for years. Community has always been a big part of what we do, and this just seemed like the next step to share our teas with Winston-Salem.”

Chad’s Chai Tea House will sell the company’s packaged teas but also will be a café where customers can sit down and enjoy a cup of hot tea. Lees said that plans also call for in-house baked goods.

The interior will feature an oval bar in the center and two skylights.

The space also is large enough to allow for a production area in the rear and for the company to hold special events, such as educational tea workshops.

