Change up your ham-and-cheese sandwiches with homemade waffles

Maybe it’s time to have some waffles for dinner.

Not just ordinary waffles, but tender buttermilk ones that stand in for bread in a ham and cheese sandwich. The waffles get a drizzle of pure maple syrup on top and a slather of maple butter inside.

I used a mini waffle maker for perfect sandwich-sized waffles. The recipe calls for thinly sliced ham and baby Swiss cheese, but Gruyere, Jarlsberg or even cheddar can be used.

Waffles tend to soften if you don’t eat them immediately, so for a crispy sandwich, stick the waffles in the toaster for a minute or so before assembling it. For a more melty sandwich, wrap it in foil and bake in a 350-degree oven until the cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.