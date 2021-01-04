Charcuterie-board business opens in downtown Winston-Salem

The former Tart Sweets location at 848 W. Fifth St. has a new tenant. Board Babe, a charcuterie-board business, moved into the space in December.

Board Babe currently offers only pickup at the spot, but owner Taylor Hedges plans to open a retail café and lounge this winter, hopefully in time for Valentine’s Day.

Hedges, 23, is a young financial planner who starting assembling charcuterie boards for fun and posting them on her Instagram account.

“I was making them for family and friends," Hedges said. "I starting posting the charcuterie on Instagram, and it just blew up. All of the sudden people wanted to buy them.”

Hedges is one of many young entrepreneurs who have hopped on the charcuterie bandwagon. The trend took off in 2020 as a hobby for many people, because it didn’t require any cooking — only skills in arranging cured meats, cheese and other foods — and the colorful, decorative displays made for fun posts on photo-centric social-media platforms.

There now are at least two other charcuterie businesses in the Triad, Jam Packed Boards in Winston-Salem and Wanderlust Boards in Greensboro.