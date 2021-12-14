Charleston cookbook focuses on family suppers

Carrie Morey’s new cookbook “Hot Little Suppers” (Harper Horizon, $35) is about cooking for and with families.

Morey, who lives in Charleston, is the founder of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. Her first book, “Callie’s Biscuits and Southern Traditions,” focused on the biscuits for which she is famous. But now, she has branched out with a book of 120 recipes she likes to cook for her husband and three daughters.

Recipes are divided by season, as well as by recipes well-suited for weeknights or weekends.

Though the main focus is on entrees, the book does include accompanying side dishes, drinks and desserts.

The book starts, though, with biscuits: buttermilk biscuits, whipping cream biscuits, cinnamon biscuits and more. It also has recipes that incorporate biscuits, such as biscuit bowls and a twist on eggs in a hole.

The chapter on spring includes such weeknight suppers as spatchcock chicken with Peruvian-style green sauce and Mediterranean shrimp orzo. There also are such weekend suppers as jerk chicken, crab cakes and roasted leg of lamb. Sides include French feta dip and zucchini salad. Desserts include chocolate pie.