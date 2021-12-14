Charleston cookbook focuses on family suppers

For fall, Morey suggests meatloaf with crispy onions, sloppy Joes and grown-up grilled cheese for weeknights and chicken tikka masala and posole Southern style for weekends.
Fried squash with pimento cheese and cornbread dressing are among the sides. Coffee crème brulee and triple treat brownies are the desserts.
Finally for winter, weeknight suppers include French onion soup with Gruyere biscuit croutons and crispy shepherd’s pie. Among the weekend suppers are Italian wedding soup and pork ragu with pappardelle. Sides include twice-baked cauliflower peppers. Featured drinks are hot chocolate and eggnog. Desserts are chocolate cake and cranberry and apple crumble with biscuit crumble.
Morey says she hopes people will find the kind of comfort in these recipes that she does. But mostly, she said, she wants people to cook and share.
“Sharing food is such an instant connection that breaks down barriers because you immediately have something in common. We all eat, and we all have a story behind our meals that we want to share.”
Pork Ragu with Pappardelle
Makes 6 servings
1 (3-pound) pork shoulder
Salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 white onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 head garlic, minced
Zest and juice of 2 lemons (about 4 teaspoons zest and 6 tablespoons juice)
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup chicken stock
6 sprigs fresh thyme, tied in a bundle with kitchen twine
Parmesan cheese rind
3 large carrots, peeled and chopped into quarters
1 pound pappardelle pasta (or black pepper pappardelle)
1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach
3 tablespoons butter
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
2. Season both sides of the pork with salt and pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the canola oil.
3. Sear the pork on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove the pork from the pot and set it aside on a plate. Reduce the heat to medium low. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping up all of the brown bits stuck to the bottom.
4. Add the pork back to the pot with the onions and garlic. Add the lemon zest and juice, wine, stock, thyme bundle, and Parmesan rind. Put the lid on the pot and cook in the oven for 1 hour, then turn the pork and cook another hour.
5. After the additional hour, add the carrots and stir them in. Cook in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes.
6. Remove the thyme bundle and Parmesan rind. With two forks, pull off the fatty parts of the pork while separating the meat into shreds. Discard the fatty pieces.
7. Boil the pasta in salted water and cook according to the directions on the box for al dente. Before you drain the pasta, reserve one cup of the pasta water and set aside.
8. Add the pasta, spinach, and butter to the shredded pork in the Dutch oven. Stir to combine. Turn the stove top to low heat to incorporate the ingredients. Add a little of the pasta water to thicken the mixture.
9. Remove from the heat and top with the parsley and grated Parmesan to serve.
Recipe from “Hot Little Suppers” (Harper Horizon)
Italian Wedding Soup
Makes 4 to 6 servings (2 quarts total)
Soup:
2 tablespoons butter
3 to 4 celery stalks, finely chopped
4 carrots, finely chopped
1 large white onion, diced (about 1 cup)
5 cloves garlic, minced (about 5 teaspoons)
32 ounces (1 quart) chicken stock
3 cups water
Parmesan cheese rind
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
8 sprigs fresh thyme
5 sprigs fresh oregano
10 sprigs fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
½ cup ditalini pasta
Salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper to taste
2 cups fresh spinach
Meatballs:
Nonstick cooking spray
1 pound ground pork
1 large egg
¼ cup bread crumbs
¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
2 green onions, sliced
2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
Salt and freshly ground coarse black pepper to taste
1. In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the celery, carrots, and onion. Sauté until the vegetables have softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
2. Add the chicken stock, water, Parmesan rind, and crushed red pepper. Tie the fresh thyme, oregano, and parsley together in a bundle with kitchen twine and add it to the pot. Let the soup simmer for 30 minutes.
3. While the soup is simmering, make the meatballs. Preheat the broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack on top. Spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, gently combine the pork, egg, bread crumbs, Parmesan, green onions, parsley, and salt and pepper. Roll the mixture into 26 to 28 small meatballs. Place the meatballs on the wire rack and broil for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn each meatball and broil another 4 to 6 minutes.
4. Add the pasta and the meatballs to the soup and let it simmer for another 30 minutes, or until the pasta is tender. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Turn off the heat and remove the Parmesan rind and herb bundle. Add the spinach and stir to cook it. Serve with buttery garlic bread.
Thai Chicken Salad
Makes 6 to 8 servings
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed and shredded (about 4 to 5 cups)
1 head purple cabbage, sliced paper thin (about 3 to 4 cups or 1 pound)
1 (8-ounce) package romaine hearts, chopped
2 red bell peppers, sliced into thin strips (about 2 cups)
1 cucumber, skin on, sliced into thin strips
1 cup matchstick carrots (1 large carrot)
4 green onions, chopped
½ cup peanuts
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chiffonade
¼ cup fresh basil, chiffonade
¼ cup fresh mint, chiffonade
Soy lime vinaigrette:
½ cup olive oil
6 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 teaspoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons minced shallot
Zest and juice of 2 limes (about 2 teaspoons zest and about 3 to 4 tablespoons juice)
1. To make the soy lime vinaigrette: In a mason jar or other container, combine the olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, fish sauce, shallot, lime zest, and lime juice. Top with a lid and shake until everything is mixed together.
2. In a small saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil reaches 350 degrees, carefully add the shallots, stirring until golden brown. Transfer the shallots immediately to paper towels to cool.
3. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cabbage, romaine hearts, red peppers, cucumber, carrots, green onions, peanuts, cilantro, basil, and mint. Toss together. Add the vinaigrette and mix well. Let the salad sit for 15 minutes before serving.
4. Top the salad with the fried shallots to serve.
Note: This is an easy weeknight salad, but it’s also great to serve for a dinner party. If you want a smaller salad, halve the ingredients, but keep the same amount of chicken.
