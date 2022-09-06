Chef brings creative takes on Mexican and other street fare to his mobile food business

A new mobile food business is gaining fans in the Winston-Salem area with its often creative takes on Mexican and other street food.

Patrick McAnnally and his girlfriend Nanda Glenn started Heavy Nopal Crafted Fare last year after moving here from New Orleans.

McAnnally, a native of Huntsville, Ala., is a 42-year-old veteran chef whose resume includes running a health-food company, working at Whole Foods, and catering for film crews, including those for the series “True Detective” — a job that took him to Arkansas for the filming of Season 3.

When the pandemic hit and jobs started shifting and disappearing, McAnnally and Glenn started to look for other opportunities. He said the genesis for starting a mobile business came about when the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. “When Jazz Fest was canceled and I was furloughed, I put out a message saying I would cook some Jazz Fest favorites and deliver them,” McAnnally said. “Then in our neighborhood a couple hosted porch concerts and I did a pop-up for that and sold out.”

Those experiences made McAnnally and Glenn think they might be able to start their own business.

Heavy Nopal Facebook and Instagram: heavynopal.cf Email: heavynopal.cf@gmail.com

But they also were thinking they wanted to move. “New Orleans is a great city, but crime was an issue for me,” McAnnally said.

The couple started looking for a new home and place to start a business, and they looked all over, from the West Coast to New England. They also toured North Carolina, and though people recommended such cities as Asheville, Glenn and McAnnally decided on Winston-Salem. “Winston-Salem seems less congested. I love the pace of it. It’s small enough but it’s big enough,” McAnnally said. “And it’s not a saturated market. There’s a lot of opportunities.”

By August of last year, McAnnally was doing pop-ups in town. He often can be found at Joymongers Barrel Hall or Hoots Beer Co. in Winston-Salem, Medaloni Cellars in Lewisville or Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend — usually on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. “And JuggHeads is probably where we have our biggest following,” he said.

He originally had two concepts going, Heavy Nopal and Xocoyul. The latter focused on street foods from various coastal states of Mexico and seafood, including shrimp burgers, mahi mahi tacos and tuna tostadas.

Eventually, he and Glenn decided to merge the concepts and keep the Heavy Nopal name — “nopal” referring to the cactus that’s popular in Mexican cuisine. With its skull logo, the name is also a play off heavy metal.

Originally, Heavy Nopal was heavy on meat dishes, but now it incorporates vegetarian and seafood dishes, too.

Glenn, who also works as a graphic designer, does Heavy Nopal’s design work and helps out on busy weekends. McAnnally is the chef.

“Nanda is from Mexico, and I fell in love with Mexican food, so that’s where a lot of our inspiration comes from,” McAnnally said.

But Heavy Nopal often borrows from other cuisines, too. For instance, McAnnally makes a Cubano sandwich. Other dishes fuse Asian and Latin fare, such as a rice bowl with barbacoa; and ramen with chicken, bok choy, Mexican chiles and avocado. Other dishes have included crawfish mac ’n’ cheese, smoked chicken sandwiches with Alabama white barbecue sauce, and traditional Mexican chilaquiles. He has even done some Southeast Asian coconut curries.

Most items run between $10 and $15, and the portions are big enough to make a meal for one person or a snack for two.

McAnnally repeats a lot of his more popular dishes — including the barbacoa and shrimp burger — but the menu is always changing.

He enjoys the freedom to be creative.

“Sometimes I’ll say I’m going to do something completely out of the blue and see how people feel about it. Sometimes it’s a miss and sometimes people love it,” he said.

“A lot of what I cook is just what I would love to eat.”