 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chef Kris Fuller to open Parkside Pull-Up

  • 0
GDPI 2022

Chef Kris Fuller is opening Parkside Pull-Up, featuring hot dogs, sliders, shakes and ice cream, in LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

 Michael Hastings

Chef Kris Fuller, known for such restaurants as Crafted: The Art of the Taco, will open a new food concept on April 29 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greenboro.

Parkside Pull-Up will feature such items as hot dogs and milkshakes in an a la carte menu.

Parkside will operate from a walk-up kiosk across from Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing in the park. It also will serve such items as sliders and hand-dipped ice-cream cones.

For more information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/food-drink.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicolas Cage was 'really hoping' for another child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert