Chef Kris Fuller to open Parkside Pull-Up

Chef Kris Fuller, known for such restaurants as Crafted: The Art of the Taco, will open a new food concept on April 29 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greenboro.
Parkside Pull-Up will feature such items as hot dogs and milkshakes in an a la carte menu.
Parkside will operate from a walk-up kiosk across from Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing in the park. It also will serve such items as sliders and hand-dipped ice-cream cones.
For more information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/food-drink.
