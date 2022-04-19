Chef Kris Fuller to open Parkside Pull-Up

Chef Kris Fuller, known for such restaurants as Crafted: The Art of the Taco, will open a new food concept on April 29 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greenboro.

Parkside Pull-Up will feature such items as hot dogs and milkshakes in an a la carte menu.

Parkside will operate from a walk-up kiosk across from Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing in the park. It also will serve such items as sliders and hand-dipped ice-cream cones.

For more information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/food-drink.

