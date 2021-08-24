Chermoula sauce stars in 30-minute shrimp dish

It’s not fair to say that this recipe is all about the chermoula sauce. After all, shrimp and kale are equal heavyweights in this dish. It’s just that the chermoula sauce does something wicked to it.

Chermoula is a fragrant North African slurry of fresh herbs, citrus and spices. It’s typically used as a marinade for fish, but it’s also delicious with meat, chicken and roasted vegetables. In fact, it’s so good, you might be tempted to eat it with a spoon or swipe a hunk of bread through it and call it a snack.

Chermoula adds great flavor and zing to anything it graces, which is why you should include it in your sauce repertoire. And by “sauce,” I mean a whole lot of ingredients that get blitzed in a food processor to a salsa consistency, so there are no complicated or time-consuming techniques involved to achieve this delicious condiment.

This recipe involves a simple two-step process. The kale gets a head start in the oven to allow the hearty leaves to wilt slightly, then a pile of chermoula-glistening shrimp is spread over the kale and returned to the oven. This process ensures that the kale and shrimp finish cooking at the same time, and the chermoula and shrimp juices will have time to baste the kale as it continues to wilt. Serve it immediately with crusty bread or garlic bread for soaking up the pan juices and layering the roasted kale and shrimp on top, if you are so inclined.

