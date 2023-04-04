There are times when you may not want a big dessert at Easter and other holidays — partly because you know the rest of the meal is going to fill you up.
That can be especially true at Easter if there is candy in your morning forecast. Yes, some of us have an unceasing craving for sugar, but the rest of us have a limit.
Still, Easter is a holiday celebration, and it's nice to indulge a little bit. So, if you feel as if you want to offer dessert without going overboard, consider cookies.
For me, the simpler the cookie the better — like these lemony sugar cookies. They don't have a glaze and they don't require any special technique. In fact, you don't even need an electric mixer. You can even get the kids involved in rolling and baking them.
The use of melted instead of softened butter makes these cookies pleasantly chewy and dense. The addition of a bit of cornstarch keeps them from spreading too much.
