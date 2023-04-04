Chewy Lemon Cookies

Makes about 24 cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

½ cup butter, melted

1 large egg

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon zest

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 1 or 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

2. In a bowl, stir together the flour, salt, baking powder and cornstarch. In a separate bowl, beat sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Then beat in egg, zest, juice and vanilla. Finally, stir in flour mixture until well combined.

3. Place the powdered sugar in a small bowl. Use a spoon or small scoop to measure heaping tablespoons, then use your hands roll into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar and place on the baking sheet about two inches apart.

4. Bake about 12 minutes until the bottoms are golden. For best results, rotate pan halfway through. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

Note: Melted butter helps makes these cookies chewy and dense. For a less chewy cookie, use softened butter and cream it with the sugar until light and fluffy. Cornstarch helps keep the cookies from spreading in the oven; without the cornstarch it’s best to chill this dough at least 30 minutes before bakng.

Recipe by Michael Hastings