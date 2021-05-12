Chick-fil-A limiting sauces, citing supply shortage

Chick-fil-A said May 12 that it is limiting sauces at its restaurants because of a supply shortage.

The company said that industry-wide supply-chain issues led to to the decision to limit each customer to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets, according to Today.com.

Both labor and supply shortages have been affecting restaurants across the country during the pandemic, leading to limited supplies - and sometimes even to temporary removal of select menu items at some restaurants.

Ketchup packets and chicken wings are two items that have at times been in short supply industry-wide.

Chick-fil-A said it has not been affected by any chicken shortage.

The company said in a statement that it is "actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience."

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

