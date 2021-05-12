 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chick-fil-A limits sauces, citing supply shortage
0 comments
spotlight top story

Chick-fil-A limits sauces, citing supply shortage

{{featured_button_text}}

Chick-fil-A said May 12 that it is limiting sauces at its restaurants because of a supply shortage.

The company said that industry-wide supply chain issues led to to the decision to limit each customer to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30 count nuggets, according to Today.com.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Labor and supply shortages have been affecting restaurants across the country during the pandemic, leading to limited supplies — and sometimes even to temporary removal of select menu items at some restaurants.

Ketchup packets and chicken wings are two items that have at times been in short supply industry wide.

Chick-fil-A said it has not been affected by any chicken shortage.

The company said in a statement that it is "actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience."

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News