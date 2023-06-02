Bermuda Run got its own Chick-fil-A restaurant on June 1.

The restaurant is at 260 N.C. 801, in Kinderton Place shopping center, just off Interstate 40.

It is the only Chick-fil-A in the Bermuda, Advance and Mocksville area. The nearest location is in Clemmons.

Chick-fil-A also has eight locations in Winston-Salem — including those at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University, and Wake Forest Baptist Health. (One of those, at 3343 Sides Branch Road off Peters Creek Parkway is temporarily closed for remodeling.) There also are two Chick-fil-As in Kernersville. All told, the company said, it has 34 stores in the greater Triad area.

The Bermuda Run location is owned by franchisee David Moore, who also runs the Clemmons location. The new restaurant will employ about 120 people, according to a statement from the company.

The restaurant features a double drive-thru, patio and indoor dining room.

It is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and drive-thru only until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com.