Chicken meatballs with quinoa and pan-roasted carrots pack in the protein

There's a certain magic in a meal that can be pulled together on the stovetop, with just a handful of everyday ingredients and not a whole lot of brain power.

Put this healthy meatball dish on your list of fuss-free favorites you'll want to make again and again. As flavorful as it is easy, it requires just five ingredients (if you don't include oil or salt and pepper), and the most common of kitchen utensils: a saucepan and nonstick skillet.

Meatballs need to be bound with some sort of filler to hold the meat together while cooking. Often it's eggs, crackers, panko or bread soaked in milk. This recipe goes gluten-free by using a mix of cooked quinoa and hummus as a binder.

A member of the goosefoot family, which includes beets, spinach and chard, quinoa is a complete protein that contains all eight essential amino acids. It's also rich in fiber and various vitamins and minerals, making it a "superfood." Hummus, which is made from chickpeas, also boasts some nutritional heft.

Added to ground chicken, the result is a plant protein-packed dish that's not only light and healthful, but also incredibly satisfying.

Charred carrots add a touch of sweetness, and you'll definitely also taste the garlic. If you're not a fan, substitute lemon or plain hummus. White quinoa cooks up fluffier than red, so try not to substitute.

A small squeeze of lemon before serving will brighten the flavor.