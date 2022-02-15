Chicken Salad Chick opens in Clemmons

A new chicken-salad franchise has opened in Clemmons.
Chicken Salad Chick opened at 3445 Gentry Lane in Clemmons Town Center on Feb. 15.
Stacy Brown started out selling her chicken salad door to door, and then opened the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in 2008 in Auburn, Ala.
Now, the company has about 200 locations in 17 states. In 2020, it had sales of $175 million.
Michael Umphenour is the Clemmons franchisee. He opened his first Chicken Salad Chick in High Point in 2020. Another franchisee has a Chicken Salad Chick in Greensboro. Umphenour also owns six Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits franchise restaurants in the Triad.
“Stacy and I have similar views about serving customers, and I thought this was a good fit,” Umphenour said of his decision.
Umphenour said that Chicken Salad Chick’s demographic is predominantly women. “I market to everybody. But our target customer — it’s the soccer mom,” he said.
The heart of the menu is about a dozen kinds of chicken salad. They all start with the same base: chicken tenderloins with the tendons removed, that are steamed, seasoned with the company’s secret seasoning and mixed with “a dash” of mayonnaise.
“It’s a very clean chicken salad. And it’s not mayonnaise-heavy,” Umphenour said.
That base is known as the Classic Carol. But the Clemmons location offers 12 other chicken salads that add ingredients to the Classic Carol.
“The Classic Carol is always a good seller, but the best-seller depends on the location,” Umphenour said. “The Dixie Chick (with onions) is the best-seller in High Point. The Fancy Nancy (with apples, grapes and pecans) is the best-seller in a lot of locations.”
Other flavors include the Jalapeno Holly, with diced jalapenos; the Kickin’ Kay Lynne, with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, cheddar, jalapenos and sriracha; and the Cranberry Kelli, with sweetened dried cranberries and slivered almonds.
Customers can get the chicken salad on white, wheatberry or croissant, toasted or untoasted. It also can be served as a 4-ounce scoop with crackers. Either way the price is $8.99, including one side. The side can be another scoop of chicken salad or cup of soup. The side also can be grape salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad, fresh fruit, mac ‘n’ cheese or chips.
The restaurant serves three soups every day. Loaded potato soup is on the menu every day, but the other selections rotate. Other soups include tomato bisque, broccoli cheese, and chicken and dumpling.
For $8.49, customers can get a scoop of any chicken salad on top of lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Chicken Salad Chick also sells egg salad and pimento cheese, available as scoops or sandwiches.
Other sandwiches are a chicken salad BLT, pimento cheese BLT, turkey club or turkey pesto — each $9.49 and include a choice of one side, scoop or cup of soup.
Every meal comes with a pickle and iced sugar cookie.
A $5.99 kids menu includes mac ‘n’ cheese, peanut-butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken salad, and a turkey sandwich.
The restaurant serves Coke products, tea, and regular and strawberry lemonade.
The dining room features green walls, patterned tablecloths and warm lighting. It can seat about 60 inside. It does not have a patio for outdoor seating.
The Clemmons location does have a drive-thru, and the company offers online ordering through its website or app. Delivery is offered through DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Umphenour said he plans to add more Chicken Salad Chick locations in the area. He is looking at Kernersville for the next location, and then plans to open stores in Burlington and Winston-Salem.
