Chicken Salad Chick opens in Clemmons

Umphenour said that Chicken Salad Chick’s demographic is predominantly women. “I market to everybody. But our target customer — it’s the soccer mom,” he said.

The heart of the menu is about a dozen kinds of chicken salad. They all start with the same base: chicken tenderloins with the tendons removed, that are steamed, seasoned with the company’s secret seasoning and mixed with “a dash” of mayonnaise.

“It’s a very clean chicken salad. And it’s not mayonnaise-heavy,” Umphenour said.

That base is known as the Classic Carol. But the Clemmons location offers 12 other chicken salads that add ingredients to the Classic Carol.

“The Classic Carol is always a good seller, but the best-seller depends on the location,” Umphenour said. “The Dixie Chick (with onions) is the best-seller in High Point. The Fancy Nancy (with apples, grapes and pecans) is the best-seller in a lot of locations.”

Other flavors include the Jalapeno Holly, with diced jalapenos; the Kickin’ Kay Lynne, with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, cheddar, jalapenos and sriracha; and the Cranberry Kelli, with sweetened dried cranberries and slivered almonds.