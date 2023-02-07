Lemon Parmesan Chicken Wrap

Makes 4 servings

For chicken

2 large chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally if they're really thick

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder

For salad

2 cups chopped kale

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and black pepper

4 tablespoons nonfat Greek yogurt, divided

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honey

Juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon each garlic and onion powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to garnish

4 extra-large flour tortillas (12 inch) or 8 10-inch flour tortillas

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place chicken in large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic and onion powders. Whisk to combine, then add chicken and toss to coat with a pair of tongs. Add chicken and sauce to an 8-inch baking pan (it should be crowded) and place in oven for 20-25 minutes or until an instant read thermometer in the thickest part of the breast reads 165 degrees. Set aside to cool.

2. While chicken is roasting, make salad. Place kale in a large salad bowl, add olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss with your hands to combine, then massage kale for 2-3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons yogurt, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, garlic and onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Mix to combine and set aside.

3. When chicken is cool enough to handle, shred with your fingers or chop in the pan with the sauce. Toss together, so chicken is coated in sauce.

4. Add chicken to the kale salad, along with remaining 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt and grated Parmesan. Mix until well combined, then taste and add more Parmesan if it's not cheesy enough.

5. Divide chicken salad among the wraps (pile it in the middle), then fold and wrap like a burrito. Toast on both sides in a hot pan, then slice in half. Serve with additional Parmesan on top.

Recipe adapted from jennys table on Instagram