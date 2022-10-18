Chilean food truck making the rounds in the Triad

Connie Deaton operates a Chilean-inspired food truck with the help of her mom — and her mom’s recipes.

“My mom is a really good cook. She always really had good recipes. People loved her food,” Deaton said. “It was always a family dream to bring her recipes to more people.”

Deaton, 36, is a native of Chile who came to the United States as a toddler. Her mother, Rosita Fuentes, was a chef in Chile but switched careers when she came here, becoming a CNA, or certified nursing assistant. She did delve back into professional cooking a few years ago, she said, working for a brief time at Graylyn Conference Center.

Deaton said that her family has talked about starting a food business for so long, and they finally decided it was now or never.

Sur — which means “south” in Spanish — got rolling this June, and Deaton recently left her job at the Winston-Salem Police Department to devote full time to the business. Her mother works full time on the truck, too, and her husband, Daniel Deaton, helps out when he can.

Deaton calls her menu “Chilean-inspired food,” but she said that many of the foods are traditional Chilean fare.

Sur sells empanadas, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and dessert.

The empanadas ($4 to $4.50) are available with beef, cheese or ham and cheese. There are several steak sandwiches ($8.50): with tomato, avocado and mayo; with Muenster cheese; and with caramelized onions and a fried egg. Other sandwiches are made with ham or smoked chicken.

The Completo ($5) is a Chilean-style beef hot dog, topped with tomatoes, avocado and mayo. “People think it sounds weird,” Fuentes said, “but that’s how we eat it in Chile.”

The lone dessert is calzones rotos. “It’s similar to elephant ears,” Deaton said. “It’s fried dough with powdered sugar.”

Sur has been keeping pretty busy, making the rounds to festivals, breweries and other common food-truck hangouts. It has made return visits to such places as Incendiary Brewing’s Lewisville location, the Station in Mocksville and Ziggy’s in High Point.

Lately, it has been setting up each Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Clemmons Village West shopping center next to the former Dream Dinners location at 6276 Towncenter Drive.

Deaton actually has leased the former Dream Dinners spot and plans to turn it into a brick-and-mortar location for Sur.

“It’s still a long way away. We have a lot to do,” she said.

In the meantime, they plan to keep Sur on the move around the Triad. Right now, she said, they are just happy to see their dream come true.

“I had this dream 30 years ago, but then I had kids and it was hard to start a business,” Fuentes said. “Now, I'm happy to see my daughter do it — and I get to help her.”

“This has been a long time coming,” Deaton said. “We’ve been wanting to do this for years. My kids are growing up, and I want to have something that they can look to in the future.”