Chilly-Philly opens on Knollwood, selling Philadelphia water ice and more

Chilly-Philly expects to operate year-round. It also may add milkshakes and other items in the future.

Frank Robinson said he has set aside Tuesdays, when the shop is normally closed, to host parties for groups. The owners also are planning ways to give back to the community, such as by filling empty water-ice containers with school supplies for teachers this fall.

In addition to water ice, Chilly-Philly sells ice cream and warm soft pretzels, a staple of Philadelphia food carts.

The ice they are using comes from the Philadelphia Water Ice Factory in Philadelphia. The shop sells 12 flavors of Philadelphia water ice – which is water, sugar and frozen all frozen together. This is also what the majority of people call Italian ice, unless maybe you live in Philly. “But if you know Philadelphians, you know we like to put our name on everything we can,” Frank Robinson said with a laugh. “But outside of Philadelphia, it’s Italian ice.”

The ice is served slightly warmer than ice cream so it is soft and smooth.

Flavors include watermelon, strawberry lemonade, mango, chocolate and banana berry. The ice is sold in three sizes at $2, $3 and $5.