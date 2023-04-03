Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at 1501 South Park Boulevard, just off Peters Creek Parkway.

It is Winston-Salem’s third Chipotle. The other two are at 5414 University Parkway, next to Target, and at 128 Hanes Mill Circle, in an outparcel building at Hanes Mall.

The new Chipotle is similar in size to the other two locations, but varies slightly in design. Like the University location, the new restaurant has both a drive-thru and a patio.

It also features the standard Chipotle menu with tacos, burritos, bowls and salads all available with the same choices of protein: steak, chicken, barbacoa, carnitas, veggies or sofritas (plant-based protein). Entrees run from $8.35 to $10.10, plus such extras as guacamole ($2.60) and queso ($1.45).

The new Chipotle is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit chipotle.com.