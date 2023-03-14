Jesus Santiago knows how to cook all the fancy food you might find at a fine-dining restaurant or country club. But he prefers to cook tacos.

Santiago, 37, has worked in Triad restaurants and country clubs for almost 20 years since coming here from his native Oaxaca, Mexico.

Like many people, the coronavirus pandemic made him reexamine his priorities. “After COVID, everything was different,” Santiago said.

Santiago came to North Carolina in 2003, looking for a better life and the American Dream. He worked his way up in restaurants, starting as a dishwasher. For 12 years, he worked at the Piedmont Club, cooking a wide variety of food from casual to fancy. He also has worked at Benton Convention Center, Old Town Country Club and such restaurants as Burke Street Pizza, O’Brien’s Deli and the former Hutch & Harris.

Cilantro and Tacos Phone: (336) 493-1040 Email: info@cilantrorandtacos.com Facebook: @cilantroandtacos Regular location: 2690 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27127 (Brewer Crossing Shopping Cente, near Gabe’s)

He was working at Bermuda Run when the pandemic hit, and he was one of three cooks who kept his job, but his job satisfaction just wasn’t what it used to be.

“I always had to work like two jobs. At Bermuda Run, I started looking for a food truck,” he said.

He found one through a former coworker, and he opened Cilantro & Tacos in September 2021.

“Now, I have my own business. I’m doing my own thing. And I’m making more money.”

Santiago and his wife, Norma, work in the truck together. Like many food-truck owners these days, Santiago has chosen to stake out a regular spot rather than move to different spots every day.

He still does some special events, but mostly from Tuesday through Saturday, he is set up on the edge of the parking lot at Brewer Crossing Shopping Center near Gabe’s from noon into early evening.

“We found this because it’s close to where we live,” he said, “and we like that it has a big parking lot. We can have 10 cars lined up here.”

The shopping center also is notable for its lack of restaurants.

The Santiagos said they have a pretty steady lunch business. In fact, lunch rushes prompted them to invest in pagers so they can page people when their orders are ready.

For the truck’s menu, Santiago chose to offer a handful of authentic Mexican dishes as well as some Mexican American foods.

Traditional foods include tacos and tortas. There also are quesadillas, burritos, arroz con pollo or camarón (rice with chicken or shrimp), taco salads and burrito bowls.

“When we started, we had just four items, but people kept asking us for things,” he said.

His best-seller is birria tacos, or grilled tacos with braised meat that is served with a rich beef broth for dipping. “Birria tacos are big right now. Everybody wants birria anything,” Santiago said, adding that he also makes birria quesadilla.

Most entrees run $10 to $12. Tacos come four to an order. Almost everything on the menu is available with a choice of carne asada (steak), chorizo (Mexican sausage), al pastor (marinated pork), chicken, lengua (beef tongue), shrimp and braised beef that goes in the birria tacos.

There also are such sides as chips, salsa, guacamole, rice and beans.

Santiago, 37, said that though business is good, he’s still pursuing the American Dream. “I want to open up my own restaurant one day,” he said. “But you have to start somewhere.”