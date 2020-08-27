Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 South Stratford Road has decided not to reopen, and the building is now for sale.
“Unless some earth-shattering development occurs, we won’t open again,” said Dan Swaim, who co-owned the restaurant with his wife, Robin.
The Swaims have run Cimarron for 25 years, for about 12 years in Elkin and since 2007 in Winston-Salem.
The restaurant, on the edge of Clemmons, has had its ups and downs over the years but still had a devoted lunch crowd as of this spring, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The Swaims closed the restaurant for a short time, then reopened for takeout and eventually reopened the dining room. “When we closed the first time, we lost a lot of our lunch business. We had a lot of at-risk people who came at lunch to play bridge,” Swaim said. “When we reopened, we did not reopen for lunch, only for dinner.”
The restaurant’s menu also was not particularly geared toward takeout, which continues to be popular among diners skittish about eating out.
“I feel bad for our employees, who tried diligently to get us through this,” Swaim said.
“But I’m 75 years old and this is a young man’s game . I’ve been in it for 25 years, and it might be time for me to hang it up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.