Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 South Stratford Road has decided not to reopen, and the building is now for sale.

“Unless some earth-shattering development occurs, we won’t open again,” said Dan Swaim, who co-owned the restaurant with his wife, Robin.

The Swaims have run Cimarron for 25 years, for about 12 years in Elkin and since 2007 in Winston-Salem.

The restaurant, on the edge of Clemmons, has had its ups and downs over the years but still had a devoted lunch crowd as of this spring, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Swaims closed the restaurant for a short time, then reopened for takeout and eventually reopened the dining room. “When we closed the first time, we lost a lot of our lunch business. We had a lot of at-risk people who came at lunch to play bridge,” Swaim said. “When we reopened, we did not reopen for lunch, only for dinner.”

The restaurant’s menu also was not particularly geared toward takeout, which continues to be popular among diners skittish about eating out.

“I feel bad for our employees, who tried diligently to get us through this,” Swaim said.

“But I’m 75 years old and this is a young man’s game . I’ve been in it for 25 years, and it might be time for me to hang it up.”

