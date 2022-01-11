Classic Sicilian dish features eggplant in marinara

Pasta alla Norma is a classic and timeless Italian dish, hailing from the Sicilian city of Catania. It features eggplant—lots of it—in a simple marinara-style tomato sauce. While the ingredients technically qualify it as a late summer dish, it can be prepared year-round, which is good news for us. For something so simple, the flavors are warm, rich and comforting—which provides a perfect balm, Italian-style, during the frenzied holidays.
For an authentic pasta alla Norma, the eggplant is fried until soft, golden and slightly caramelized, then tumbled with a short tubular pasta, a shower of sharp and salty ricotta salata cheese and fresh basil leaves. In this recipe, I have made a few minor adjustments.
First, I oven-roast the eggplant to reduce the amount of oil needed to coax them into squidgy goodness. Eggplants are essentially sponges and will soak up all the oil in which they cook. Roasting the eggplant reduces the required amount of oil a notch, while still providing a good shellack for meltingly soft and flavorful results. As for the sauce, in the height of tomato season, it’s best to use the pulp of fresh tomatoes. Out of season (and for convenience), I use canned crushed Italian plum tomatoes or passata. And, finally, for the traditional finish with a generous sprinkling of the aforementioned ricotta salata, I substitute Pecorino Romano cheese, another Italian sheep cheese that is also sharp and salty, since I almost always have it in my refrigerator.
And for those inquiring minds who would like to know who Norma is, the name is a reference to the Italian opera “Norma” by Vincenzo Bellini. Legend has it that this dish was created for the world premiere of the opera on the 26th of December in 1831, which affirms that even the Italians can enjoy this summery dish year-round.
