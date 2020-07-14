The Starbucks at 2785 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons Road is temporarily closed but is expected to reopen Thursday.
A sign posted on the coffee shop's door says, "Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to re-open our store as quickly as possible."
The sign does not give a reason for the closing. The store's Facebook page lists the store as temporarily closed but also does not give a reason for the closing. The last post on the page is dated June 29.
Employees were in the store Tuesday. An employee who answered the phone at the store Tuesday would not say why the store was closed but did say that it was being cleaned in preparation for a Thursday reopening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.