Cloverdale Kitchen serves its last customers, ending a 53-year-run

“I remember one time,” Johnny Cortesis said. “We had a big argument, and he took off his apron, threw it on the ground and walked out. I thought, ‘This is crazy. What do we do now?’ Then a few minutes later, he walked back in, put the apron back on and went back to work.”

When George Cortesis retired in 1995, the two sons continued to run it themselves. George Cortesis passed away just three years later, after suffering injuries in a car accident.

“How many times have you heard about two brothers being in business for 34 years without killing each other? We survived that. We survived COVID. We survived a lot of things,” Johnny Cortesis said.

Along the way, they made a lot of friends and loyal customers.

“These are immigrants who came here and were hard-working and made a success of it,” said Georgia Olympio, who was eating breakfast at Cloverdale on Friday with her husband, Mike.

“There were a lot of deals done at these tables over the years,” said David Warf, a longtime customer. “It was like a Winston-Salem Cheers. It’s going to be missed.”

“We ate breakfast and dinner here. We have for years,” said Carroll Haire. “When we retired, it became our kitchen.”