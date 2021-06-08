Cloverdale Kitchen will close its doors for good June 18

Cloverdale Kitchen, a mainstay in Cloverdale Shopping Center for many years, will close its doors June 18.

Co-owner Johnny Cortesis posted an announcement about the closing June 8 on his Facebook page. "To all our faithful and loyal customers, it is with a bittersweet feeling that we will be closing our beloved Cloverdale Kitchen Restaurant soon," the post said. "It is time to hang up our aprons, or in our case dump them in the laundry basket."

Cloverdale Kitchen was founded in 1968 by Paul Rogatsios and George Kortesis. Rogatsios soon left, and Angelo Kortesis and Gus Ballas (who would go on to start Grecian Corner) joined as partners. Johnny and Dino Kortesis, sons of George Kortesis, eventually took over the restaurant from their father.

Cloverdale is known for its home cooking and classic diner food, sprinkled with a few Greek specialties.

The recent Facebook post thanked the restaurant's dedicated staff and loyal customers.

"Those who came in everyday of the week and sometimes twice a day have become our restaurant family as well as friends of the restaurant and its employees," Johnny Cortesis wrote. "Some of you personal friends who hopefully will continue to stay friends long after our closing. Thank you so so much for your support since 1968."

@mhastingsWSJ

