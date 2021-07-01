Coach's Neighborhood Grill is coming to Harper Hill Commons

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill is coming to the former Southern Thyme Tavern location at 4926 Country Club Road in Harper Hill Commons shopping center.

Southern Thyme, owned by Terry and Mayra Cromer, closed this spring. The Cromers had taken over the space from Mac & Nelli’s in early 2020. The Cromers own Claddagh Restaurant & Pub in High Point and Asheville.

Coach’s is a chain restaurant founded by William and Stacey Hodge and based in Asheboro. Hodge Restaurant Group currently has 12 Coach’s locations, one in Virginia and 11 in North Carolina. The latter include Mount Airy, Dobson, Lexington and Thomasville.

The company also owns Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes in Ramseur and Dodge City Steakhouses in Elkin, Wilkesboro, Asheboro, Mount Airy, Sanford and Rocky Mount.

Coach’s has a large and broad menu that includes soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, wings and entrees. Items include BBQ chicken nachos, sirloin tips, shrimp and grits, chicken and broccoli alfredo, Philly cheesesteak, Southwest salmon salad.

A sign at the Winston-Salem location says “coming soon,” but it’s uncertain when the restaurant plans to open. A request for comment was not immediately returned.

@mhastingsWSJ

