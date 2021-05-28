Cobblestone adds Wednesday farmers market on South Marshall Street

Cobblestone Farmers Market is again adding a Wednesday mini market for the midseason months. The first Wednesday market this season will be June 2.

The market will be from 4 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday. It will be in the parking lot at 1001 S. Marshall St., the same location for the weekend markets held 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Vendors participating in the Wednesday market include Bingo Bango Soda, Heritage Harvest Farms, Fair Share Farm, Rail Fence Farm, Sungold Farm, JEEM, Mother’s Finest Family Farms, Sanders Ridge Farm, Camino Bakery and Cedar House Farms.

Online advance orders and drive-thru pickup are offered Wednesdays, as they are for Saturdays.

Kids activities will be available on Wednesdays at the market information booth.

For more information, visit www.thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.