Cobblestone expands hours, adds 'Grow Your Own' initiative

Cobblestone Farmers Market has extended its hours, opening at 8:30 a.m. each Saturday.

The market now is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with 8:30 to 9 a.m. designated for seniors and high-risk shoppers.

The market continues to be in the parking lot at 1001 S. Marshall St. and the surrounding area. Mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place.

Cobblestone also announced a "Grow Your Own" initiative, offering a wide selection of plants for home gardeners. These include vegetable, herb and flower plants. Bagged compost also is available.

With the exception of service animals, pets are permitted on the sidewalk and street only, not in the market areas.

Cobblestone continues to offer online pre-orders and drive-thru pickup from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The market plans to add a Wednesday drive-thru later in the season.

For more information, visit www.thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

