Cobblestone to move to lot adjacent to current location on Marshall

Cobblestone Farmers Market will move to a new permanent location beginning Oct. 2. But market-goers won't have to change their habits much - the new location is right next to where the market has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cobblestone will move from its current outdoor spot at 1001 S. Marshall Street to the parking lot at 1007 S. Marshall.

Cobblestone's previous permanent location had been in Old Salem. It also had held pop-ups at other locations over the years. But in March 2020 it moved to South Marshall Street to provide for social distancing related to the pandemic.

"At 1007, we look forward to building on our mission of significantly increasing equitable access to local, sustainably grown food and growing the regional food economy in partnership with ourproducers and community colleagues,” said Margaret Norfleet Neff of Beta Verde, which runs the market.

Cobblestone said that it will gradually add features to the new market. Though the market will be outdoors, it will have some kind of overhead cover.