Coffee and wine bar to open on Stratford in November

Melrose Coffee + Wine Bar is coming to 1608 S. Stratford Road.

The business is a project of husband and wife Nevin and Karen Anuran and their friend Marrissa Serna.

The shop will be in a small Stratford Ridge strip center next to Joann Fabrics. It also is next to the Hemporia, a CBD store that Nevin Anuran also owns.

Nevin Anuran said that they are California transplants who moved here about three years ago, and they want to bring a little bit of a California vibe to Winston-Salem. “The last two years we’ve seen Winston-Salem really grow, and lot of people moving here from other states,” he said. “And we wanted to open a place like we were used to in California, with a modern L.A. look.”

Melrose will operate as a regular coffee shop in the mornings, and then morph into a wine bar at night, which will include live music on the weekends. Melrose will not have a kitchen but will offer third-party baked goods in the mornings and cheese boards and other snacks to accompany the wines.

Anuran said that the shop also will be able to host business meetings and other private events.

He said he is aiming for an opening date of Nov. 20.

@mhastingsWSJ

