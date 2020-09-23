Coffee Shed opens in Southside. And, yeah, it's a shed. The owners built it from scratch.

A new coffee business has popped in the Southside neighborhood of Winston-Salem.
Coffee Shed has set up shop in the parking lot at 200 W. Acadia Ave., next to Monstercade, Slappy’s Chicken and Southside Beer Garden and Bottle Shop.
The business is a partnership between barista Reba Everhart and Slappy’s owner Scott Brandenburg.
“My fiancé (Anthony Petrovic) works at Slappy’s, and he and Scott were on a fishing trip and they started talking about ideas,” Everhart said. “We’d been trying to think of things we could do, how I could safely work.”
Everhart, 27, is a longtime barista who worked at Krankies on and off for five years. In March, she was working at Krankies’ satellite station in MullenLowe’s advertising offices in the Innovation Quarter. When the pandemic hit, “everyone started working at home, so that job was no longer there,” she said.
She had been unemployed all spring and summer until Petrovic and Brandenburg brought her the idea for a coffee business.
Coffee Shed is literally a shed. “Once we decided to do it, it took just a couple of weeks and a lot of trips to Lowe’s,” Everhart said with a laugh. “Scott, Anthony and I and couple of friends built the shed from scratch. It was pretty awesome.”
Coffee Shed’s first day of business was Sept. 18. It is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Everhart isn’t only an owner. She’s also the sole employee.
"I've carried around this dream journal for years of drinks I would do if I had my own place on day," Everhart said.
She is offering a full line of espresso drinks, including Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos. She also does coffee pour-overs.
The menu includes hot tea and variety of cold drinks, including cold brew coffee, iced chai and iced mocha.
“We’re also doing seasonal things, like hot apple cider and pumpkin spice latte,” Everhart said.
All coffee drinks are made exclusively with Krankies’ own locally roasted coffee.
The Coffee Shed doesn’t sell food, only beverages.
Everhart said she pays rent to use a small piece of the parking lot, and she plans to stay put for the time being. But the shed sits on a trailer, so it can be turned into a mobile coffee business. “Right now, I’m not going to go anywhere,” Everhart said. “But the world opens back up, I could go to soccer games and things like that.”
