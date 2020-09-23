Coffee Shed opens in Southside. And, yeah, it's a shed. The owners built it from scratch.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new coffee business has popped in the Southside neighborhood of Winston-Salem.

Coffee Shed has set up shop in the parking lot at 200 W. Acadia Ave., next to Monstercade, Slappy’s Chicken and Southside Beer Garden and Bottle Shop.

The business is a partnership between barista Reba Everhart and Slappy’s owner Scott Brandenburg.

“My fiancé (Anthony Petrovic) works at Slappy’s, and he and Scott were on a fishing trip and they started talking about ideas,” Everhart said. “We’d been trying to think of things we could do, how I could safely work.”

Everhart, 27, is a longtime barista who worked at Krankies on and off for five years. In March, she was working at Krankies’ satellite station in MullenLowe’s advertising offices in the Innovation Quarter. When the pandemic hit, “everyone started working at home, so that job was no longer there,” she said.

She had been unemployed all spring and summer until Petrovic and Brandenburg brought her the idea for a coffee business.