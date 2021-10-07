Colonial cooking workshop planned Oct. 23 at Bethabara

Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, will hold a Colonial Cooking Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
This will be a hands-on cooking demonstration about what Moravians were putting on their dinner tables in the 18th century cooking. The event will include food sampling.
The cost is $25 a person. Advance registration is required; space is limited. To register, call 336-397-7586 or send an email frankb@cityofws.org.
Bethabara will follow all state and City of Winston-Salem COVID-19 and other safety guidelines.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
