Colonial cooking workshop planned Oct. 23 at Bethabara
Colonial cooking workshop planned Oct. 23 at Bethabara

Historic Bethabara

Costumed interpreters demonstrate colonial cooking at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem

 Courtesy of Historic Bethabara Park

Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, will hold a Colonial Cooking Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

This will be a hands-on cooking demonstration about what Moravians were putting on their dinner tables in the 18th century cooking. The event will include food sampling.

The cost is $25 a person. Advance registration is required; space is limited. To register, call 336-397-7586 or send an email frankb@cityofws.org.

Bethabara will follow all state and City of Winston-Salem COVID-19 and other safety guidelines.

