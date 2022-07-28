Combination barbecue-seafood restaurant opens on South Stratford

Two veteran restaurateurs have brought two popular styles of food together in the former Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 South Stratford Road, on the edge of Clemmons.

Hawgfish Shack opened July 25 with a menu split between barbecue and seafood favorites.

Partners Alex Kazakos and Steve Kontos bought the property in 2020 after Cimarron ended its 25-year run as a steakhouse.

The building has been gutted and now has a brand new kitchen and dining room. The latter includes about 2,500 square feet of added space.

The new dining room seats 150. The restaurant, serving dinner seven days a week and brunch on Sunday, also has a dedicated takeout room with its own side entrance for picking up call-in orders.

The heart of the menu consists the meat and seafood plates, though there are sandwiches, soups and salads, too.

Appetizers include fried pickles ($6.99), BBQ nachos with pulled pork or beef brisket ($9.99) and firecracker shrimp ($8.99).

Customers can order a house salad for $7.99 but they also can get salads with brisket, pulled pork, shrimp, salmon or chicken tenders.

There are three po boys on the menu — shrimp, oyster and catfish ($10.99 to $12.99). Other sandwiches ($9.99 to $10.99) include chopped or pulled pork, the BBQ bacon burger and fried flounder.

Soups ($5.99) include clam chowder and Brunswick stew.

In addition to pork shoulder and beef brisket, the smoked meats include St. Louis pork ribs, half chicken, turkey breast and jalapeno cheddar sausage.

Hawgfish uses indoor gas cookers with a combination of hickory, cherry and pecan wood chips.

Meat plates — which include slaw, one additional side and choice of Texas toast or jalapeno cheddar cornbread muffin — start at $9.99 and go up to $21.99 for a three-meat combo.

Seafood plates are available either broiled or fried.

Fried seafood plates come with slaw and one side. Fish choices include flounder, catfish, tilapia and whitefish. The menu also offers fried oysters, clam strips, sea scallops and three styles of shrimp (popcorn, jumbo and coconut). Plates start at $10.99 and go up to $18.99 for a three-seafood combo.

Broiled plates ($12.99 to $19.99, with a salad and one side) are similar except for salmon and crab cakes.

Sides include BBQ baked beans, onion rings, sweet potato casserole, collard greens, fried okra and mac’n’cheese.

The menu also offers a handful of add-ons. These include all the meats and a lot of the seafood — so customers can basically build a combination plate that’s as varied and as large as they like.

Desserts include cobbler — with or without ice cream — and banana pudding.

Beverages are sodas, tea and coffee. The restaurant does not serve alcohol.

Owners Kazakos and Kontos said they originally envisioned putting an old-fashioned fish camp style restaurant in the space.

Kontos previously was a partner in Dry Dock Seafood Restaurant in Siler City for 16 years, and his father, Gus Kontos, owned the popular Yacht House on Country Club Road.

Kazakos owns a handful of Breakfastime restaurants in and out of Winston-Salem and also is a partner in several Captain’s Galley seafood restaurants that his late father, Andreas Kazakos, founded years ago.

“We both grew up in (the seafood restaurant business),” Kontos said, and their first jobs were in their fathers' restaurants.

Though most diners are used to finding extensive barbecue and seafood menus in two restaurants, Kazakos and Kontos said they had noticed the combination in restaurants in other cities — and the combination started to make a lot of sense in light of changing customer habits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawgfish — despite a good-sized dining room — is designed primarily as a takeout restaurant. “The Captain’s Galley restaurants, they just blew up during COVID, and it was 70% takeout,” Kazakos said. “Barbecue and seafood are both good to-go foods.”