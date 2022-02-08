Combination dog park, bar to open this summer on North Liberty

Winston-Salem is set to get its first combination bar and dog park this summer when Kim and Cole Parsons open Tucker's Tap Yard at 1010 North Liberty St.

Tucker's Tap Yard will offer craft beer, wine and cocktails, and also will have a yard where pet owners can unleash their dogs.

Tucker’s Tap Yard, is named about the Parsons' beagle, Tucker, whom they rescued in April 2020. “Tucker is very social and has lots of energy,” Kim Parsons said. “We have traveled with him all over the southeastern U.S., and always look for places that are dog-friendly.”

Tucker's Tap Yard, near U.S. 52 and across the street from Bimco plumbing-supply company, will encompass the former Smith Body Shop and about an acre of land.

Tucker's will have about 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space where dogs can run freely. Though owners will be responsible for their dogs, staff will be on hand to monitor dog play.

For more information, visit www.tuckerstapyard.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

