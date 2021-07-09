Cookbook author to collaborate with 6th and Vine for July 18 brunch

Cookbook author Belinda Smith-Sullivan will be at 6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar, 209 Sixth St., on July 18 for a special brunch featuring recipes from her last book, "Let's Brunch."

Chef Ebony Warfield will be serving a special menu of recipes from "Let's Brunch" that day, in addition to Sixth & Vine's regular brunch menu.

Smith-Sullivan will be on hand to talk about her book.

There is no cost for the event, and no tickets or special reservations are required.

For more information, call 6th and Vine, 336-725-5577.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.