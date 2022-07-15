Cookbook authors Nathalie Dupree, Belinda Smith-Sullivan to give Aug. 7 talk

Cookbook author and Southern food expert Nathalie Dupree will be in Winston-Salem on Aug. 7 for a talk with fellow author Belinda Smith-Sullivan.

The talk will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., and will include a tasting of biscuits made from one of Dupree’s recipes.

Dupree has written 14 cookbooks and been the host of more than 300 TV cooking shows. Her books include Southern Biscuits, Nathalie Dupree’s Shrimp and Grits Cookbook and New Southern Cooking. She also is a coauthor with Cynthia Graubart of Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking.

Dupree has previously lived in Atlanta and Charleston but now lives in Raleigh.

Smith-Sullivan is the author of three cookbook, including “Southern Sugar.” A former resident of South Carolina, she recently moved to Winston-Salem.

Admission to the talk is free, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit Eventbrite.com.