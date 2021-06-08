 Skip to main content
Cookbook offers meal ideas for the perfect beach vacation
Summer is officially still around the corner, but in practical terms it arrived weeks ago in North Carolina. And summer temperatures naturally conjure up thoughts of summer meals, vacations and more.

For many Tar Heels, summer meals are inextricably tied to annual treks to the beach. Perhaps even more so this year, we long to enjoy a relaxing week gazing at the waves of the Atlantic, squeezing the sand between our toes and eating well, very well.

One thing about the beach: It makes most of us want to eat light. After hours of laying in the hot sun, about the last thing we want is a heavy meal.

That’s one reason seafood — so less calorie-dense than most other proteins — is so popular. The other reason being, of course, is that seafood is fresh and abundant at the coast.

A recent book will help whet the appetite for beach vacations and meals this summer. Lei Shishak’s “Beach House Dinners” (Skyhorse Publishing, $24.99) came out last year but got lost in the lockdown and lack of travel imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Shishak, the founder of Sugar Blossom Bake Shop in San Clemente, Ca., is also the author of “Beach House Baking” and “Beach House Brunch.”

Her latest book zeroes on in the evening meal, with 80 recipes for entrees, salads, sandwiches, pastas and more.

And though seafood is well-represented, so are beef, pork, poultry and vegetarian meals. What they all have in common is that they keep things light — not light enough to qualify as diet food, but light enough to give people plenty of energy for swims in the ocean, miniature golf and long walks on the beach.

“All of the recipes are straightforward and hassle-free,” Shishak said in the introduction, “leaving you plenty of time to relax.”

“Beach House Dinners” begins with lists of pantry food items and kitchen equipment — good things to review for those visiting a rental kitchen for vacation.

Though all of the recipes are geared toward dinner, they still offer a variety of foods.

Poultry dishes include lemon garlic chicken with red potatoes and shredded Brussels sprouts; sweet and sticky chicken wings with carrots, celery and creamy ranch dressing; and grilled nachos with shredded chicken, red sauce, black beans and cilantro.

The book has a wealth of seafood dishes, including coconut shrimp with three sauces; blackened mahi-mahi with steamed broccoli and cheese sauce; salmon poke with soba noodles; and grilled halibut with honey-soy marinade, crispy potato wedges and sauteed spinach.

Shishak may be from California, but she still includes a recipe for shrimp boil, or what Southerners know as Lowcountry boil or frogmore stew, with boiled shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn flavored with Old Bay seasoning.

There are fewer meat recipes but among them are marinated lamb kebabs, skillet rib-eye in Marsala mushroom cream sauce, and top sirloin steak fajitas. Pork and ground meats get their own chapter, which includes jerk spareribs, ham and okra stew and “double double” animal style burgers. Shishak describes the latter as her version of the iconic In-N-Out Burger from the popular fast-food chain based primarily in California and the Southwest.

Shishak gives vegetarians their due in a chapter that includes a veggie burger made with black beans; double-stuffed portobello mushrooms; and vegetable lo mein.

The chapter on pasta offers such dishes as classic meat lasagna; vegetarian capellini with tomato sauce, fried garlic and basil; and stuffed shells.

Soups and sandwiches are grouped together in a chapter that includes salmon burgers; coconut fish chowder; beach-house hoagies; and summer tomato soup with three-cheese panini.

The book wraps up with 10 refreshing salads, such as pasta salad with salami, bell peppers, artichokes and basil; Cobb salad with ham and grilled corn; and chicken salad with Major Grey’s chutney, cranberries and almonds.

A beach vacation can be a great time for family and friends to cook together, without the usual demands of work and daily living. “Beach House Dinners” offers more than a few ways to enjoy that vacation.

Coconut Shrimp With Three Sauces

Makes 4 servings

Apricot chili sauce:

¼ cup apricot fruit spread

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

Cilantro lime aioli:

1½ cups cilantro leaves

1 jalapeño, seeded

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 2 limes

Cocktail sauce:

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Coconut shrimp:

Peanut oil for frying

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 pound extra-large shrimp, peeled with tails intact

1. Make apricot chili sauce: Stir together apricot fruit spread and chili sauce. Set aside.

2. Make aioli: Blend the cilantro, jalapeño, and garlic clove in a food processor. Add the mayonnaise and lime juice and mix until incorporated. Set aside.

3. Make cocktail sauce: Stir together all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

4. Fry coconut shrimp: Fill a cast-iron pan with peanut oil halfway up the sides and place over medium-high heat. Combine the coconut flakes and panko and spread onto a large dinner plate. Set aside. Whisk 2 large eggs in another large dinner plate and set aside.

5. Place ½ cup flour in a ziplock bag. Add the shrimp (make sure they have been dried well with paper towels) to the bag and toss to coat. Dip each shrimp in the beaten eggs (I like to use chopsticks to handle the shrimp) followed by a dip in the coconut/panko mixture. Place the coated shrimp on a clean plate.

6. When the oil has reached 375 degrees, fry the shrimp until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer fried shrimp to a paper towel–lined platter. Serve warm with the 3 sauces.

Recipe from “Beach House Dinners” (Skyhorse Publishing)

Salmon Poke

Makes 4 servings

16 ounces soba noodles

Pickled cucumbers:

½ cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup water

¼ cup honey

1¼ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon dill weed

1 Japanese or other cucumber 

Salmon poke:

½ cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1½ teaspoons sambal oelek chili paste

1 pound best-quality sockeye salmon fillet, skin removed

Garnishes:

6 ounces edamame soybeans

1 avocado, sliced

4 radishes, sliced

3 scallions, sliced

Nori Komi Furikake (such as roasted black seaweed)

1. Cook the soba noodles according to package directions. Set aside.

2. Measure the vinegar, water, honey, salt, and dill weed into a small bowl. Stir until ingredients are combined. Cut the cucumber into thin coins and add them to the pickling liquid. Set aside. Whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and chili paste in a large bowl. Cut the salmon into ¾-inch cubes and gently toss them in the soy sauce mixture.

3. Evenly distribute the soba noodles into four bowls. Top each with the salmon, pickled cucumbers, soybeans, avocado slices, radishes, scallions, and a sprinkle of Nori. Serve immediately.

Recipe from “Beach House Dinners” (Skyhorse Publishing)

Summer Pasta Salad

Makes 6 servings

Italian vinaigrette:

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

Salad:

1 pound short macaroni

6 ounces salami, quartered

1 large green bell pepper, diced

1 large orange bell pepper, diced

1½ cups grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup pepperoncini

1 cup artichoke hearts, quartered

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped basil

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup freshly grated Romano cheese

¼ cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

Freshly ground pepper

1. Make vinaigrette: Whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside to cool.

3. Combine the salami, peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, artichokes, red onion, basil, and parsley in a large salad bowl. Pour the vinaigrette on top and mix well. Fold in the grated cheese, mayonnaise, and lemon juice. Season with freshly ground pepper. Cover with plastic and let chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Recipe from “Beach House Dinners” (Skyhorse Publishing)

