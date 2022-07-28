Cornerstone Cafe to close at end of August

Kelli Elliot, the owner of Cornerstone Cafe & Catering, announced that August will be her last month of operating the cafe.

The cafe is at 3801 Heathrow Drive in the clubhouse of the Heather Hills Golf Course, off Ebert Road.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me and this endeavor," Elliot wrote in an announcement on Facebook. "It’s been an amazing adventure and I appreciate all of you. Many of you have become friends and some like family. Unfortunately just not enough business and rising cost of food and supplies are just too much."

Elliot, a former manager in the cosmetics business, had taken over the cafe less than a year ago, in September 2021. She had seemed to accumulated a lot of fans in that short time, but apparently was hampered by the cafe's out-of-the way location.

Elliot said that hours for the next month will be as follows: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cafe also will be closed for private events Aug. 3 and 14, and will be open only from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

The last day will be Aug. 26.