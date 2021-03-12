Saturday's Streatery canceled. Other outdoor dining, shopping events planned for Fourth and Trade this spring

Correction This article has been edited to correct the headline and clarify that Saturday's Streatery has been canceled.

The Streatery event planned for March 13 has been canceled because of weather. But more events are planned in the coming weeks.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership plans to offer The Streatery — which allows restaurants to offer outdoor, on-street dining — on March 20 and March 27 and every Saturday through April, weather permitting.

From 5 to 10 p.m. each of those days, Fourth Street will be closed to vehicles from Spruce to Liberty streets.

In addition, the partnership has organized The Shoppery, which will close Trade Street from Fifth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to promote not only restaurants, but also bars, galleries and shops in the Downtown Arts District. The Shoppery will be from 5 to 10 p.m. the third Friday of March, April and May – or March 19, April 16 and May 21. This will be in addition to the monthly Gallery Hops held the first Friday of every month on Trade Street.

The Streatery began last summer as a way to help downtown restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.