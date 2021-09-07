Couple serving up Southern comfort in Bermuda Run

Plates come with choice of rolls, hushpuppies or cornbread — the latter homemade — and two sides. Sides include yams, green beans, fried okra, fried squash, mashed potatoes and gravy, and mac ’n’ cheese.

Ulises said that the barbecue chicken is one of his personal favorites. And he recommends anything at breakfast. “I just really like cooking breakfast,” he said.

“Ulises also makes these peaches that are really good. He calls them spiced peaches. They have that pie spice flavor,” Jessica Jimenez said.

Southern Spice is in the location that used to house Asian View Chinese Restaurant, which closed in February after a long run.

The couple rented the space in May and renovated it, doing much of the work themselves. Family members help out in the kitchen and they’ve managed to hire enough servers despite a labor shortage. “We’re still hiring, but I think we have a pretty good team,” Jessica said.

She said the business has been growing steadily since opening day. “Every day it’s picking up more and more,” she said.