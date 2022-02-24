Craft brewery coming to South Broad Street

Winston-Salem is set to get a new craft brewery this spring. Lesser-Known Beer Co. is currently renovating an old service-station building at 901 S. Broad St., where it will put its brewery and a tasting room.

Owners Will Loring and Ryan Gramlich moved here from Richmond, Va., to start their brewery, which will focus on traditional lagers and older styles of beer.

“We spent a weekend looking around North Carolina, and when we came to Winston-Salem, we just fell in love with it,” Loring said.

Gramlich has been a brewer in Virginia. Loring worked in craft-beer wholesale distribution. The two friends had met in college, then reconnected years later over a love of beer.

Loring said that Lesser-Known will have a 10-barrel system. It will have a custom three-vessel brewhouse to enable decoction, a traditional brewing technique in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“We just came back from a trip to Germany and the Czech Republic to meet with brewers and suppliers,” Loring said. “Two weeks ago we were in Moravia – it just so happens we’re two blocks away from Old Salem (which was settled by Moravians).”