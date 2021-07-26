Crafted closes its Winston-Salem location

Crafted: The Art of the Taco has closed its Winston-Salem location at 527 N. Liberty St. downtown.

"We want to thank the Winston and surrounding communities for the support over the years! This decision did not come lightly, nor was it easy, despite the many hurdles we have faced over the past couple of years," the restaurant posted July 25 on its Facebook page.

Crafted's Greensboro location at 220 South Elm St. will remain open.

Crafted, known for its creative takes on tacos, is owned by chef Kris Fuller and her mother, Rhonda Fuller. The Fullers opened the first Crafted: The Art of the Taco in Greensboro in 2012. They opened Crafted: The Art of Street Food in Greensboro in 2015 but closed that restaurant in 2019.

The Winston-Salem location of Crafted has been open since November 2016.

Kris Fuller said in a telephone interview that several factors figured into her decision but that the coronavirus pandemic was a large factor. "It's been a challenge to a lot of restaurants in the area with the pandemic, and we were never able to get back to normal business hours," she said.

"I have offered positions in Greensboro to some of my staff, so now we are at full staff there. I also would like to reach out to other restaurants that are hiring, so hopefully my few remaining (Winston-Salem) employees will find new jobs soon," she said.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

