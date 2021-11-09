Cranberry and oranges: a winning combination for the Thanksgiving table

We’re all used to seeing cranberries on the Thanksgiving table. But there’s another fruit that’s almost as common, and it’s often served in dishes with cranberries.
That fruit is the orange. And there’s a reason it’s so prevalent during the holidays.
First, oranges are in season now. Though we are used to seeing them in stores year-round, the orange harvest in Florida and California — the two biggest orange-producing states — begins in October or November.
Second, cranberries, like their cousins blueberries, tend to pair well with citrus. And cranberries pair best with oranges because oranges have a softer, less acidic or tart taste, more suitable for balancing the natural tartness of the cranberries.
Third, that dynamic duo of bright orange and dark red colors can brighten any table. This is also why so many table centerpieces use oranges and cranberries together; the eye is naturally drawn to it. And we all know that you eat first with your eyes.
One nice thing about cranberries and oranges is they work equally well in sweet and savory dishes. You could easily devise a Thanksgiving menu with cranberries and oranges in every course from cocktails and appetizers all the way to dessert.
Perhaps the most common combination of cranberries and oranges is in cranberry sauce or relish. Any standard sauce or relish recipe can be easily tweaked to add a bit of orange. In the case of a cooked sauce, substitute a bit of juice for some of the water and add some orange zest. For an uncooked cranberry relish, whole oranges — minus any seeds — can be chopped up with the cranberries in a food processor.
In the accompanying recipe for cranberry-orange chutney, I use a bit of ginger and jalapeno to amp up the flavor of a standard sauce or relish. This chutney can be used in any way you use cranberry sauce. In addition to turkey, try it as an accompaniment to chicken, pork or duck. It also makes a good holiday appetizer, dabbed on a cracker with a bit of cream cheese or Brie. Stick a bit of mint or parsley on top for a Christmas look.
In need of a light cocktail to get the party started? Consider cranberry-orange mimosas. Made with equal parts cranberry cocktail, fresh orange juice and sparkling wine, it’s low enough in alcohol to be served at brunch. But you also might serve it when guests walk in the door on Thanksgiving Day — especially if you start the festivities early in the day.
Speaking of brunch, cranberries and oranges make for great muffins. As with many citrus recipes, the combination of juice and zest gives the best orange flavor. The cranberries here can be dried or fresh. Dried cranberries are sweeter, but I kind of like the burst of tangy fresh cranberries, balanced by the cakey muffin as well as the sweet orange glaze on top.
Finally, if you’re looking for a dessert to contrast and supplement the obligatory pumpkin pie, cranberries and oranges can do the trick. In the accompanying tart recipe, a curd — similar to a lemon curd — is made in a double boiler, thickened with eggs.
But instead of just containing citrus juice, eggs, sugar and butter, this curd also contains pureed cranberry sauce. The mixture is then chilled inside a gingersnap-pecan crust — though you could use a graham-cracker or regular baked pie crust. The whole thing comes out a gorgeous pink color – again a feast for the eyes — and looks great topped with some candied cranberries, orange zest and whipped cream.
These are just a few ideas for combining cranberries and oranges this Thanksgiving. Think salads, sweet potatoes, carrots, cakes — the list is almost endless.
