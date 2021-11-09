Cranberry and oranges: a winning combination for the Thanksgiving table

We’re all used to seeing cranberries on the Thanksgiving table. But there’s another fruit that’s almost as common, and it’s often served in dishes with cranberries.

That fruit is the orange. And there’s a reason it’s so prevalent during the holidays.

First, oranges are in season now. Though we are used to seeing them in stores year-round, the orange harvest in Florida and California — the two biggest orange-producing states — begins in October or November.

Second, cranberries, like their cousins blueberries, tend to pair well with citrus. And cranberries pair best with oranges because oranges have a softer, less acidic or tart taste, more suitable for balancing the natural tartness of the cranberries.

Third, that dynamic duo of bright orange and dark red colors can brighten any table. This is also why so many table centerpieces use oranges and cranberries together; the eye is naturally drawn to it. And we all know that you eat first with your eyes.

One nice thing about cranberries and oranges is they work equally well in sweet and savory dishes. You could easily devise a Thanksgiving menu with cranberries and oranges in every course from cocktails and appetizers all the way to dessert.