Cranberry and oranges: a winning combination for the Thanksgiving table
Cranberry and oranges: a winning combination for the Thanksgiving table

We’re all used to seeing cranberries on the Thanksgiving table. But there’s another fruit that’s almost as common, and it’s often served in dishes with cranberries.

That fruit is the orange. And there’s a reason it’s so prevalent during the holidays.

First, oranges are in season now. Though we are used to seeing them in stores year-round, the orange harvest in Florida and California — the two biggest orange-producing states — begins in October or November.

Second, cranberries, like their cousins blueberries, tend to pair well with citrus. And cranberries pair best with oranges because oranges have a softer, less acidic or tart taste, more suitable for balancing the natural tartness of the cranberries.

Third, that dynamic duo of bright orange and dark red colors can brighten any table. This is also why so many table centerpieces use oranges and cranberries together; the eye is naturally drawn to it. And we all know that you eat first with your eyes.

One nice thing about cranberries and oranges is they work equally well in sweet and savory dishes. You could easily devise a Thanksgiving menu with cranberries and oranges in every course from cocktails and appetizers all the way to dessert.

Perhaps the most common combination of cranberries and oranges is in cranberry sauce or relish. Any standard sauce or relish recipe can be easily tweaked to add a bit of orange. In the case of a cooked sauce, substitute a bit of juice for some of the water and add some orange zest. For an uncooked cranberry relish, whole oranges — minus any seeds — can be chopped up with the cranberries in a food processor.

In the accompanying recipe for cranberry-orange chutney, I use a bit of ginger and jalapeno to amp up the flavor of a standard sauce or relish. This chutney can be used in any way you use cranberry sauce. In addition to turkey, try it as an accompaniment to chicken, pork or duck. It also makes a good holiday appetizer, dabbed on a cracker with a bit of cream cheese or Brie. Stick a bit of mint or parsley on top for a Christmas look.

In need of a light cocktail to get the party started? Consider cranberry-orange mimosas. Made with equal parts cranberry cocktail, fresh orange juice and sparkling wine, it’s low enough in alcohol to be served at brunch. But you also might serve it when guests walk in the door on Thanksgiving Day — especially if you start the festivities early in the day.

Speaking of brunch, cranberries and oranges make for great muffins. As with many citrus recipes, the combination of juice and zest gives the best orange flavor. The cranberries here can be dried or fresh. Dried cranberries are sweeter, but I kind of like the burst of tangy fresh cranberries, balanced by the cakey muffin as well as the sweet orange glaze on top.

Finally, if you’re looking for a dessert to contrast and supplement the obligatory pumpkin pie, cranberries and oranges can do the trick. In the accompanying tart recipe, a curd — similar to a lemon curd — is made in a double boiler, thickened with eggs.

But instead of just containing citrus juice, eggs, sugar and butter, this curd also contains pureed cranberry sauce. The mixture is then chilled inside a gingersnap-pecan crust — though you could use a graham-cracker or regular baked pie crust. The whole thing comes out a gorgeous pink color – again a feast for the eyes — and looks great topped with some candied cranberries, orange zest and whipped cream.

These are just a few ideas for combining cranberries and oranges this Thanksgiving. Think salads, sweet potatoes, carrots, cakes — the list is almost endless.

Cranberry Orange Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

½ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

½ cup plain or vanilla yogurt, or sour cream

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Zest of 2 oranges

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons (any) milk

1½ cups fresh or frozen cranberries (do not thaw)

Orange glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 Tablespoons orange juice

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with cupcake liners. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the granulated and brown sugars and beat on high until creamed, about 2 full minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the eggs, yogurt, and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed for 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, beat in the orange zest on high for a few seconds until combined.

3. In a large bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Pour the yogurt mixture, orange juice and milk and mix 15 to seconds until barely combination. It’s OK if some lumps remain; avoid overmixing. Working quickly ,fold in the cranberries with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, then spoon batter into prepared muffin pan, filling them all the way to the top.

4. Top the batter with an additional cranberry or two, if desired. Immediately bake for 5 minutes at 425 degrees, then without opening the oven door, lower the oven temperature to 350 bake for 16 to 20 more minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

5. While the muffins are cooling for a few minutes, make the glaze by whisking the confectioners’’ sugar and orange juice together. Drizzle over warm muffins. Allow to briefly cool before serving. Once glazed, muffins can be kept covered at room temperature for 1 day or covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Recipe adapted from SallysBakingAddiction.com

Note: You can substitute 1½ cups dried cranberries as a substitute for the fresh/frozen cranberries.: For mini muffins, bake at 350 degrees for about 11-13 minutes or until baked through. Use a toothpick to test for doneness.

Cranberry-Orange Tart

Makes 8 servings

For the crust:

4 ounces gingersnap cookies

1 cup pecans

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

For the cranberry sauce:

1 12-ounce package fresh cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar

Pinch salt

For the curd:

3 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon orange zest

½ cup fresh orange juice

Pinch salt

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, room temperature, cut into pieces

For garnish:

4 ounces fresh cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar, divided uses

1 teaspoon julienned orange zest

Whipped cream

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse cookies in a food processor until very finely ground (to make about 1 cup). Add pecans; pulse until finely ground. Add butter and brown sugar until well-combined. Transfer to a 9-inch tart pan or springform pan with removeable bottom. (A standard pie pan also works.) Using a flat-bottomed glass, press firmly onto bottom and up sides of dish. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until firm and slightly darkened. Let cool.

2.For the cranberry sauce, place the 12 ounces cranberries, 1 cup sugar, pinch salt and ¼ cup water in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer, reducing heat as needed, for 10 to 15 minutes, until cranberries burst and mixture thickens. Cool. Then puree in a blender or food processor until completely smooth.

3. Create a double boiler by first placing about an inch of water in a saucepan. Bring water to a simmer. Choose a bowl that sits in the saucepan without touching the water. To the bowl, stir in the puree, eggs, egg yolks, orange zest, juice, salt and ½ cup sugar. Cook, stirring constantly with a spatula, until the curd thickens and coats the spatula, about 10 minutes. Remove bowl from double boiler to let cool slightly.

4. Whisk the curd mixture for 20 to 30 seconds, then begin gradually whisking in butter, one pat at a time, until completely incorporated – take your time, don’t rush it. Once butter is fully incorporated, transfer mixture into the gingersnap crust. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until the curd sets up firmly.

5. Meanwhile, make the garnish: Bring ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup water to a boil; boil 1 minute. Add the 4 ounces cranberries and simmer 30 seconds to 1 minute. (You want to remove them before they start to burst.) Use a slotted spoon to remove cranberries to a wire rack to cool – space them apart so they don’t stick together. If desired, place the julienned orange zest in the same boiling water and boil up to 1 minute.; remove promptly to a wire rack.

6. Garnished chilled pie with candied cranberries and zest and serve each slice with a dollop of whipped cream.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Cranberry-Orange Mimosas

Makes about 10 servings

1 quart cranberry juice cocktail (See Note)

1 quart orange juice

1 bottle (750 ml) Prosecco or other sparkling wine

1 package fresh cranberries

1 to 2 oranges, cut into half-slices

Fill each glass about ¼ of the way with cranberry juice. Add an equal amount of orange juice. Top with an equal amount of Prosecco. Garnish with a few cranberries and an orange slice.

Note: This recipe calls for cranberry juice cocktail, which combines cranberry juice with a sweetener and other ingredients. Even with sweetened juice, this mimosa is a bit tangy. To use 100% cranberry juice, which is quite tart, sweeten it with about 1 teaspoon simple syrup or maple syrup for every 3 ounces pure cranberry juice.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Cranberry-Orange Chutney

Makes about 4 cups

2 tablespoons oil

½ yellow onion, finely chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger or more, peeled, minced or grated (about 2 tablespoons)

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced (or ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes)

2 oranges, unpeeled, seeds removed, chopped

1½ cups sugar

Pinch ground cloves

¼ cup sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 12-ounce bag fresh cranberries

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Place oil and onion in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, 3 to 4 minutes, until onion is slightly softened. Stir in ginger and jalapeno and cook 1 minute. Add oranges, sugar, cloves, vinegar, cranberries and ½ cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cranberries burst and mixture thickens, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Remove pan from heat and let cool. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Chutney can be refrigerated in an airtight container for one week. Use on pork chops, chicken, turkey or duck. Or on crackers and cream cheese or Brie with sprig of mint.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

