Crisis Control encourages community to support local restaurants

Crisis Control Ministry is skipping its Hope du Jour fundraiser this year and instead encouraging people to visit local restaurants that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It is calling the project Hunger for Hope.

For many years, Crisis Control Ministry has held a Hope du Jour fundraiser each spring in which the nonprofit raised money when people visited select restaurants on a certain day. The way that worked is that participating restaurants agreed to donate a portion of a day’s proceeds.

“For the entire month of June 2021, we are encouraging community members to eat out and order takeout from the local food and beverage establishments that have previously participated in Hope du Jour,” Crisis Control said in a statement. “Crisis Control Ministry will not be asking for donations. Many of our Hope du Jour partners have faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. With your help promoting Hungry For Hope, we can provide them with hope and show them how much the community values their business."