Crumbl Cookies opens on Hanes Mall Blvd.

Winston-Salem got its first Crumbl Cookies on July 29.
The popular cookie franchise – which specializes freshly baked, large cookies served warm – opened at 1039 Hanes Mall Boulevard, near Costco. This is the second Crumbl Cookies to open in the Triad. A Greensboro location, at 1218 Bridford Parkway, opened in May.
Two cousins, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan founded Crumbl Cookies in Logan, Utah, in 2017 after spending “thousands of dollars in wasted dough” to perfect their cookie recipe, according to the company’s website. In just four years, the company has expanded to about 175 locations in 31 states. Other North Carolina locations include Charlotte, Huntersville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Mathews, Mooresville and the Outer Banks.
Franchisee Cole Hegerhorst has four other Crumbl locations, including two in Charlotte and two in South Carolina.
Crumbl bakes cookies from scratch at each location, using fresh eggs and real butter. And the store's design features an open kitchen so customers can watch the cookies being mixed and baked.
Crumbl is set up for takeout. It has no seating. It also offers curbside pickup and delivery.
The store has six kinds of cookies for sale at any given time – out of a rotating roster of about 150 varieties. Most of the cookies are served warm. They are kept in a warmer at about 110 degrees for a maximum of two hours. The company also offers a few chilled cookies, which are kept refrigerated a maximum of three days after baking.
Crumbl Cookies used to sell ice cream, but new stores are focusing on the cookies. So when customers walk in to Crumbl Cookies, all they can buy is six types of cookies plus milk or water.
Other flavors include waffle, blueberry crumb cake, chocolate with cream-cheese frosting and Oreo crumbs and sugar cookie with circus animal and sprinkles.
The cookies are big – some weight more than 5 ounces before baking.
A single cookie sells for $3.48. The store also offers four-packs for $11.18, and party boxes of 12 cookies for $28.68. The store also offers larger packages through its catering services. Catering customers also can get mini cookies and can choose from more than the six weekly flavors.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ