Crumbl Cookies opens on Hanes Mall Blvd.

Winston-Salem got its first Crumbl Cookies on July 29.

The popular cookie franchise – which specializes freshly baked, large cookies served warm – opened at 1039 Hanes Mall Boulevard, near Costco. This is the second Crumbl Cookies to open in the Triad. A Greensboro location, at 1218 Bridford Parkway, opened in May.

Two cousins, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan founded Crumbl Cookies in Logan, Utah, in 2017 after spending “thousands of dollars in wasted dough” to perfect their cookie recipe, according to the company’s website. In just four years, the company has expanded to about 175 locations in 31 states. Other North Carolina locations include Charlotte, Huntersville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Mathews, Mooresville and the Outer Banks.

Franchisee Cole Hegerhorst has four other Crumbl locations, including two in Charlotte and two in South Carolina.

Crumbl bakes cookies from scratch at each location, using fresh eggs and real butter. And the store's design features an open kitchen so customers can watch the cookies being mixed and baked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crumbl is set up for takeout. It has no seating. It also offers curbside pickup and delivery.