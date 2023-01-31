Cuban-American couple is expanding its food business

A couple’s entrepreneurial spirit has gradually expanded into a full-time mobile food business.

Jose Reyno is the owner of Lelo’s Cuban Cafe & Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, and his wife, Michele, works with him on the trailer.

“We began two years ago with lemonade,” Michele Reyno said.

They actually were in the craft business at the time. Michele Reyno was taking her crocheted, knitted and other craft items to festivals and fairs. “We saw this lemonade vendor, and she was busy the whole time. She was selling only one product and was so busy. We said, ‘Why don’t we do that?’”

They gradually expanded from just lemonade to Italian ice, coffee and other beverages.

After they started operating their lemonade stand and then trailer on a temporary basis at these festivals, they noticed something else. “Some places we went didn’t have food or didn’t have any food we cared for. We saw there was a need for Cuban food,” Michele Reyno said.

They started selling just Cubano sandwiches in September 2021 and then finally expanded to a larger menu and full-time operation last fall.

The Reynos met as youngsters in Tampa. “He was the boy next door,” said Michele Reyno, who is of Cuban, Spanish and Italian heritage.

“I was born in Cuba in 1960 and moved to the United States in 1967 with my parents,” Jose Reyno said.

The Reynos, who will celebrate their 41st anniversary this year, moved to Winston-Salem in 2018 to be closer to their son and his family.

The Cubano ($10) is their best-seller. It’s a classic Cuban sandwich with roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayonnaise, served hot on Cuban bread.

Lelo’s also uses the roast pork on another sandwich with grilled onions ($10).

There’s also a Cuban steak sandwich ($12). “We use thin sirloin tip steak,” Jose Reyno said. “We marinate it with seasoning. Then I cook it on the grill with onions. What makes the sandwich Cuban is the bread itself.”

The sandwiches are buttered and pressed, served hot and toasted.

The Reynos like the Cuban bread that Publix bakes in house, and they pre-order it in bulk for Lelo’s.

They offer a vegetarian plate of Cuban beans, rice and fried plantains for $7. Customers also can add meat to that for an extra charge.

Other items include a beef and cheese empanada, beef-and-pork stuffed potato and chicken croquette (each $5).

“The croquette is the only item we don’t make ourselves,” Jose Reyno said.

The Reynos’ daughter-in-law makes dipping sauces, the spicy mango bango and the creamy avocado ranch, for them.

In addition to the above items, Lelo’s will sometimes have a soup special. The Reynos recently offered a Spanish bean soup with garbanzo beans, ham, flank steak, onions, potatoes and cabbage.

They also still offer lemonade as well as Cuban coffee and espresso. They make the lemonade to order. “We use real sugar,” Michele Reyno said. “But we also can do sugar-free if people want it.”

And there’s one dessert: an empanada filled with guava and cream cheese.

“I used to drive to Florida for sandwiches this good,” said regular customer Andrea Ward. “I’ve tried a lot of different places, but they’ve really got it.”

“My sandwich was excellent, so good — and not too heavy. And the price is right,” said Michelle Kennedy, the general manager at The Brewer’s Kettle, where they visited for the first time last week.

The Reynos began to ramp up their business last year, when they started working with Short Street Gastro Lab, a shared-use commercial kitchen in Kernersville. Now, they are trying to increase the business from three or four outings a week to five or six.

They have had repeat gigs at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. and Tucker’s Tap Yard in Winston-Salem. They are lined up to do Shelton Vineyards’ summer concert series, which begins in May. And they plan to be at The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville every Friday at lunchtime.

“We also have online ordering so you can order ahead on our website and pick it up wherever we are,” Jose Reyno said.

They also plan to add third-party delivery through such services as DoorDash and Grubhub.

