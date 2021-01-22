Cuban-American serving up Cubanos and more at new food truck

A Cuban-American has started a food-truck business after years of working in area chain restaurants.

Jerome Babor and his family launched JJ’s Cuban Kitchen in December after a few months of testing the waters with catering in the Triad.

Babor, 41, grew up in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, but moved up here to be closer to family in 2003. For the last nine years, he has worked at such restaurants as The Loop, Noodles & Co. and Longhorn Steakhouse.

“At one point, I looked at having a restaurant, but the timing wasn’t right. And I looked at doing a food truck before the pandemic, and it didn’t feel right. But last year, everything worked in the right place at the right time,” Babor said.

“Last summer I started cooking two days a week to see if there was a market for Cuban food, and there was. That’s when I got a trailer,” he said.

Babor and his wife, Megan, co-own and work together in the business, often with help from their 18-year-old son. His mother and other children pitch in, too.